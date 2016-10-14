Alleged UCT serial rapist in court today

Generic image.

The State believes it has conclusive evidence including video footage and cell phone records linking him to attacks on at least three women.

NATIONAL NEWS - The case against the alleged University of Cape Town serial rapist will be heard in the Western Cape High court today.Thirty-five-year-old Patrick Hlomane is alleged to be behind attacks on at least three women in the vicinity of Rhodes Memorial since last November.Charges against him include rape, attempted murder and kidnapping.Following an extensive search with SANParks rangers, police tracked Patrick Hlomane down to a den on the slopes of Table Mountain in March.