Malema summons an ‘intimidation tactic’

Julius Malema.

The first relates to utterances allegedly made at the EFF’s elective conference in Mangaung, Bloemfontein.

NATIONAL NEWS - If EFF leader Julius Malema is found guilty of breaking an apartheid-era law he will face up to two years in prison.Malema was served with two summonses during a press conference called by his party on Thursday.He is charged with offences relating to a contravention of a provision of the Riotous Assemblies Act of 1956 read with the Trespass Act of 1959. The provision states that any person who incites, instigates, commands or procures any other person to commit any offence will be guilty of an offence.Malema hit back, accusing the state of launching an attack on its opponents.“Those with alternative voices are being suppressed by state institutions, but with me they have met their match. I’m not scared of anything.“We are not crybabies . we will fight these battles,” he said.The charges, stemming from a complaint against Malema made by the NGO AfriForum, relate to two incidents in 2014 when the EFF leader was addressing his supporters.