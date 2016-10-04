Visa required for New Zealand

Generic image.

NATIONAL NEWS - All South African visitors to New Zealand will require visitor visas from 21 November this year.

These changes are being made as a result of an increase in the number of South African nationals who have been refused entry at the New Zealand border in comparison to other visa waiver countries.

Currently, people from South Africa need not apply for a visitor visa before travelling to New Zealand, with approved visitors being granted a visa on arrival. As a result of the change all visitors from South Africa will need to obtain a visa before travelling to New Zealand.

People who have booked tickets prior to this announcement on 3 October for travel on or after the 21 November should visit the immigration website to find out how to apply for their visa.

