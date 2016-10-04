Editors at national conference

Group Editors' editors at the conference.

NATIONAL NEWS - 63 editors from across the country are attending the Caxton Local Newspaper National Editors Conference in Johannesburg.Group Editors' editors are also there.They are: Hannes Visser (Oudtshoorn Courant editor), Lizette da Silva (George Herald news editor), Elaine King (Knysna-Plett Herald editor), Wilma Adamson (Suid-Kaap Forum editor), Mariette Burger (Graaff-Reinet Advertiser editor) and Mossel Bay Advertiser editor, Suzette Herrer.The conference is taking place at the Birchwood Hotel in Johannesburg.Speakers at the conference include Caxton CEO Jaco Koekemoer, Chris Louw, Bevis Fairbrother and Bruce Sturgeon.'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'