Translate to: 

Editors at national conference

Editors at national conference
Group Editors' editors at the conference.
NATIONAL NEWS - 63 editors from across the country are attending the Caxton Local Newspaper National Editors Conference in Johannesburg.

Group Editors' editors are also there.

They are: Hannes Visser (Oudtshoorn Courant editor), Lizette da Silva (George Herald news editor), Elaine King (Knysna-Plett Herald editor), Wilma Adamson (Suid-Kaap Forum editor), Mariette Burger (Graaff-Reinet Advertiser editor) and Mossel Bay Advertiser editor, Suzette Herrer.

The conference is taking place at the Birchwood Hotel in Johannesburg.

Speakers at the conference include Caxton CEO Jaco Koekemoer, Chris Louw, Bevis Fairbrother and Bruce Sturgeon.

'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'
08:50 (GMT+2), Fri, 14 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The quiet life of a terrier named Max is upended when his owner takes in...
Absolutely Fabulous
Absolutely Fabulous
After attracting both media and police attention for accidentally knocking...
Sy klink soos lente
Sy klink soos lente
What do you do when you meet the girl of your dreams and realise...
Deepwater Horizon
Deepwater Horizon
A story set on the offshore drilling rig Deepwater Horizon, which exploded...
Magnificent 7
Magnificent 7
Seven gun men in the old west gradually come together to help a poor...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Have you ever fallen victim to an online or sms scam?
Yes
George Herald 15%
No
George Herald 85%
Men
Women
Search
Idonotplaychicken
I'm a 53 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 47.
Eno65
I'm a 51 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 37 and 50.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up