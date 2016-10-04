Translate to: 

Magistrate scolds triple murder accused

Magistrate scolds triple murder accused
Marcel Steyn, one of the accused in the Krugersdorp Triple Murder case, smiled at those attending the proceedings when she and her brother Leroux Steyn appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrates' Court for a postponement and centralisation hearing.
NATIONAL NEWS - It was an eventful day in the Roodepoort Magistrates court today (13 October) as the media waited in anticipation for those accused of murdering three people in May 2016 to appear in front of the Magistrate.

Only Marcel and Leroux Steyn made their way up the court stairs from the holding cells. The Magistrate granted the media permission to take pictures of the accused and soon a frenzy of flashes filled the room as the journalists tried to capture the first glimpse of the accused on film.

The murder case, better known as the Krugersdorp Triple Murder case, was to be centralised and postponed in this court hearing, but in a dramatic turn of events, the State requested the Magistrate to explain section 37 of the Criminal Procedure Act 51 of 1977 to Marcel Steyn. The State claimed she had refused to allow the police to take pictures of her face during the identification process.

The Magistrate made reference to a previous case, in which a man refused to have surgery to remove a bullet from his leg because of apparent religious beliefs. The Magistrate continued, saying that the man was taken to hospital and the bullet was removed as it was part of evidence.
 
16:01 (GMT+2), Thu, 13 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The quiet life of a terrier named Max is upended when his owner takes in...
Absolutely Fabulous
Absolutely Fabulous
After attracting both media and police attention for accidentally knocking...
Sy klink soos lente
Sy klink soos lente
What do you do when you meet the girl of your dreams and realise...
Deepwater Horizon
Deepwater Horizon
A story set on the offshore drilling rig Deepwater Horizon, which exploded...
Magnificent 7
Magnificent 7
Seven gun men in the old west gradually come together to help a poor...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Have you ever fallen victim to an online or sms scam?
Yes
George Herald 13%
No
George Herald 87%
Men
Women
Search
Bergensee
I'm a 45 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 32 and 46.
mind_sa
I'm a 51 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 60.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up