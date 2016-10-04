Magistrate scolds triple murder accused

Marcel Steyn, one of the accused in the Krugersdorp Triple Murder case, smiled at those attending the proceedings when she and her brother Leroux Steyn appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrates' Court for a postponement and centralisation hearing.

The Magistrate made reference to a previous case, in which a man refused to have surgery to remove a bullet from his leg because of apparent religious beliefs. The Magistrate continued, saying that the man was taken to hospital and the bullet was removed as it was part of evidence.

NATIONAL NEWS - It was an eventful day in the Roodepoort Magistrates court today (13 October) as the media waited in anticipation for those accused of murdering three people in May 2016 to appear in front of the Magistrate.Only Marcel and Leroux Steyn made their way up the court stairs from the holding cells. The Magistrate granted the media permission to take pictures of the accused and soon a frenzy of flashes filled the room as the journalists tried to capture the first glimpse of the accused on film.The murder case, better known as the Krugersdorp Triple Murder case, was to be centralised and postponed in this court hearing, but in a dramatic turn of events, the State requested the Magistrate to explain section 37 of the Criminal Procedure Act 51 of 1977 to Marcel Steyn. The State claimed she had refused to allow the police to take pictures of her face during the identification process.