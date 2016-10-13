How Jayde died

Jayde Panayiotou.

Fourie said Jayde was pistol whipped in the course of the kidnapping.

NATIONAL NEWS - The bullet to Jayde Panayiotou’s back would have paralysed her from the waist down, causing her to fall over.Her killer then stood about a metre away from her as he fired the final shot to the head.Forensic pathologist Dr Kevin Fourie told the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday morning that a standard examination to Jayde’s genital organs showed no injuries consistent with rape.As the petite school teacher’s harrowing last moments were recapped, her husband, Christopher Panayiotou, showed no emotion.At the back of the courtroom Jayde’s mom, Michelle Inggs, sobbed, while younger sister Toni walked out.In stark contrast to the Oscar Pistorius murder trial where photographs depicting Port Elizabeth model Reeva Steenkamp’s gruesome injuries were broadcast for all to see, state advocate Marius Stander opted not to put photographs of a deceased Jayde on display.