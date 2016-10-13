Pistorius a 'broken man' says legal team

Oscar Pistorius.

In legal papers filed yesterday, Pistorius’ lawyers say it is an insult to allege that Judge Thokozile Masipa misdirected herself by overemphasizing his personal circumstances.

NATIONAL NEWS - Oscar Pistorius’ legal team says the former athlete is a broken man who killed a person he loved and received a reasonable sentence.The defence team filed papers before the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein yesterday.They are opposing a petition to the SCA by State prosecutor Gerrie Nel for leave to appeal against what Nel termed “a shockingly lenient sentence” for killing Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day in 2013.Oscar Pistorius’ legal team has reiterated its argument that the former athlete has lost everything – the person he loved, his freedom, career and his reputation.