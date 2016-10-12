3 alleged robbers killed while fleeing police

Generic image.

The incoming and outgoing lanes between Ladies Mile and Tokai Road have been closed.

Cape Town Traffic's Maxine Jordaan says, “There's been a motor vehicle crash along M3, outgoing in Tokai. The M3 outbound has been closed at Ladies Mile and motorists have been advised to use the main road as an alternative route.”

NATIONAL NEWS - Three alleged robbers have been killed in a crash following a dramatic car chase on the M3 highway near Tokai.They apparently crashed a suspected hijacked vehicle into on-coming traffic while fleeing from police.