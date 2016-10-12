SA will have to do more with less, Treasury warns

Treasury Director-General Lungisa Fuzile is warning that South Africa’s low economic growth, rising debt and depleted revenues will hurt the finance ministry’s ability to close the country’s large fiscal deficits.
In a document presented to a parliamentary committee, Fuzile warns that the country will have to do more with less, and introduce a range of cost cutting measures to make up for the poor economic growth, expected at 0.4% this year.
Government is under pressure to lift growth above 1% to avoid ratings downgrades later this year, after sharp downturns in manufacturing and mining sectors saw the economy contract in the first quarter.Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan
, who has been summoned to appear in court next month over fraud charges, promised in February to cut the budget deficit to 3.2% from 3.9% in 2015 through a number of spending cuts.
Gordhan is due deliver his medium term budget before Parliament in two weeks’ time, with ratings firms likely to announce their decisions by December.
