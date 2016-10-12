Minister Gordhan to stay on despite NPA summons

Pravin Gordhan.

His attorney Tebogo Malatjie says they simply don’t understand how this charge could have been brought against their client.

NATIONAL NEWS - As Pravin Gordhan’s lawyers say the fraud charge against him defies all logic, he says he will stay on to do his job as President Jacob Zuma again affirms his faith in him while big business, parts of civil society and sections of the African National Congress (ANC) are showing their support for him.Yesterday, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head advocate Shaun Abrahams confirmed Gordhan had been summoned to appear in court in November, along with former South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Oupa Magashula and former deputy Sars Commissioner Ivan Pillay.Gordhan has said the charges are politically motivated but that he will subject himself to the legitimate processes of the law.