Paarl matriculant stabbed to death

Spokesperson for the Education MEC Jessica Shelver says the department is aware that there are rival gang members attending that school.

NATIONAL NEWS - Teachers and learners at a Paarl High School are receiving counselling after a matriculant was stabbed to death on the premises.The grade 12 learner was killed on the premises of Ihlumelo Secondary School yesterday.The names of five learners believed to have been involved in the attack have been handed over to police.However, no arrests have yet been made.