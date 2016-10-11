Paarl matriculant stabbed to death

Generic image.
NATIONAL NEWS - Teachers and learners at a Paarl High School are receiving counselling after a matriculant was stabbed to death on the premises.
The grade 12 learner was killed on the premises of Ihlumelo Secondary School yesterday.
The names of five learners believed to have been involved in the attack have been handed over to police.
However, no arrests have yet been made.
Spokesperson for the Education MEC Jessica Shelver says the department is aware that there are rival gang members attending that school.
16:50 (GMT+2), Tue, 11 October 2016
*To REGISTER
you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.