Rhodes students released 'on warning'

Rhodes University.
NATIONAL NEWS - Five Rhodes University students arrested during protests on campus have been released on a warning.
The group was detained yesterday for allegedly disrupting lectures at several buildings.
They appeared in the Grahamstown Magistrate's Court today.
The institution is pushing ahead with classes despite a threat of more demonstrations.
Rhodes spokesperson Catherine Deiner.
“Academic programme is continuing today, the five students who were arrested yesterday have been released this morning. They have been released on a warning and have to appear again on the 30th of November.”
15:21 (GMT+2), Tue, 11 October 2016
