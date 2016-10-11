Rhodes students released 'on warning'

Rhodes University.

NATIONAL NEWS - Five Rhodes University students arrested during protests on campus have been released on a warning.The group was detained yesterday for allegedly disrupting lectures at several buildings.They appeared in the Grahamstown Magistrate's Court today.The institution is pushing ahead with classes despite a threat of more demonstrations.Rhodes spokesperson Catherine Deiner.“Academic programme is continuing today, the five students who were arrested yesterday have been released this morning. They have been released on a warning and have to appear again on the 30th of November.”