Former Black Management Forum president Nolitha Fakude has donated R40‚000. The pledges were made on Friday night at the BMF’s 40th Year Anniversary dinner in Midrand and Madonsela provided the update during an address at the Young Presidents’ Organisation (YPO) Pretoria Chapter Breakfast.

NATIONAL NEWS - Outgoing Public Protector Thuli Madonsela has so far raised R660‚000 towards a #FeesMustFall Fund she launched as part of a social investment initiative – with almost half coming from the chairman of AngloGold Ashanti‚ Sipho Pityana.Madonsela recently pledged R15‚000 towards the fund with the hope that the gesture would encourage many in corporate South Africa to follow suit.On Tuesday‚ her office announced that the pledges had grown substantially‚ with Pityana alone donating R300‚000.Another big donor is Liberty Corporate‚ which also pledged R300‚000.