Pravin Gordhan summoned for fraud

Pravin Gordhan. Photo: maritzburgsun.co.za

NATIONAL NEWS - According to reports a formal summons has now been issued for Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, former Sars commissioner Oupa Magashula and former deputy Sars Commissioner Ivan Pillay.

It's believed the charge of fraud relates to the payout made by Sars to Pillay when he took early retirement.

Last week, Gordhan told Bloomberg TV in New York the Hawks’ investigation into him was no more than a bit of political mischief.



Gordhan said the investigation into him would be resolved and it was just a bit of political mischief that all countries have from time to time.



At 10:00 this morning, 11 October, the rand was trading at R17,11 to the British pound, R13,91 to the US dollar and R15,49 to the euro.



By 10:20 it was trading at R17,49 to the pound, R14,23 to the dollar and R15,82 to the euro.