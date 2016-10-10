Violence erupts at UKZN

A security company car has been overturned by protesting students at the University of KwaZulu-Natal Westville campus amid Fees Must Faall protests. Picture: Twitter video screengrab.

Students have been seen singing and chanting across the Westville campus and in one instance, they overturned a private security company car.

It’s understood cars are not allowed to enter the campus due to students blocking the entrances with rocks and burning rubble.



This morning, the university management released a statement saying academic programmes have been suspended for the day in an attempt to restore calm at the institution.



It has also obtained a court interdict preventing students from taking part in any unlawful protests and has warned that those involved in those protests will be arrested.

