Court’s decision piles pressure on Zuma

Jacob Zuma.
NATIONAL NEWS - President Jacob Zuma is under pressure after the Constitutional Court’s decision to dismiss the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) application for leave to appeal the spy tapes judgment.

Earlier this year, a full bench of three judges found the NPA’s 2009 decision to drop 783 charges of corruption against Zuma had been “irrational”. In a case brought by the DA, the High Court in Pretoria set aside the NPA decision.

The NPA is weighing its options after the court’s decision on Friday while the Presidency noted the Constitutional Court’s decision and said Zuma awaited a decision on his own application to appeal against the same judgment from the Supreme Court of Appeal.

While Zuma and the NPA still have options available in the seven-year legal wrangle around the spy tapes and 783 charges of corruption, the case is yet another area in which pressure is piling on the president.

Last week, a civil society group that includes ANC heavyweights and business people said it would canvass support for a call for Zuma to step down as president of SA.
 
15:03 (GMT+2), Mon, 10 October 2016
