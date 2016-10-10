KZN students plan march over free education

University students are expected to march to the Durban Harbour this morning to call on the private sector to support their call for free education.

Meanwhile, 11 University of KwaZulu-Natal students arrested during violent clashes with riot police are expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court today.

NATIONAL NEWS - University students are expected to march to the Durban Harbour this morning to call on the private sector to support their call for free education.#FeesMustFall activist Sthembiso Ka Shandu says. “If they’re very concerned about the academic programmes being destroyed, why can’t they act fast and make sure that they come with remedial action and meet us as students halfway.“There’s lack of political will and political commitment from the government of the day, from the vice chancellors in university and from the minister himself.”