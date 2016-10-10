Leased Volkswagen cars stolen in Uitenhage

Generic image.

In the other incident, three men threatened people in a Jobo Street house, raided it and took the owner’s leased white VW Polo Vivo hatch,” Nkohli said.

NATIONAL NEWS - Police recovered one Volkswagen SA lease vehicle after two were stolen in separate robberies in Uitenhage’s KwaNobuhle township at the weekend.Four suspects, aged between 20 and 32, were arrested near Amalinda, East London, in a stolen VW Polo yesterday afternoon.It was stolen at about 3am on Saturday when two men forced open a door of a house in Nongawuza Street while the owner was asleep.“The suspects struck him with an iron bar on the head and ransacked his house before fleeing in his leased silver VW Polo sedan,” police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli said.