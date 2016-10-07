CPUT students frustrated by lack of progress in talks

Cape Peninsula University of Technology

Yesterday, private security and police officials were deployed after students dumped human waste in a venue where a meeting was meant to be held.

Some students feel these kind of acts are the only way to get their message across to the university officials.



“Now that we’re trying to make an agreement with our VC, he tells us he doesn’t care. This is the only way that he can see we’re really serious.”



Another student has suggested the university shut down for a week to allow for negotiations.



However, one student says protesters are taking things too far.

NATIONAL NEWS - Some protesting students at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology say they are frustrated by the fact that talks to ensure their demands are met are going nowhere.