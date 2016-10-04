Couple forced to have sex during hijacking

Captain Bonginkosi Msimango Photo: Supplied

“The couple were then forced to have sex while the suspects watched,” he said adding that the men then freed the couple before driving off in their car.

NATIONAL NEWS - The Hercules police are looking for the three men who hijacked a couple on Wednesday evening in Pretoria central.Police spokesperson Captain Bonginkosi Msimanga said the hijackers pounced on the couple on the corner of Lillian Ngoyi and Visagie streets around 21:45.“The man and his girlfriend were parked when three armed men approached.”“They forced themselves into the car and ordered the couple into the backseat then drove off to Olifantsfontein,” he said.Msimanga said en route, the robbers forced the couple to give up their bankcard pin codes then withdrew R9 000 from their accounts.