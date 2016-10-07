FeesMustFall: D-Day for Wits

Wits University.

NATIONAL NEWS - A general assembly aimed at addressing the funding crisis at Wits University will be held at the campus today with management, parents, students, workers and religious leaders expected to attend.Yesterday, students and workers were locked in talks compiling a list of internal demands to present at today’s meeting.The university suspended classes earlier this week following several violent confrontations between students and police.The role of the assembly is to find a consensus on the issues raised.Today’s extraordinary meeting at the university will have a sharp focus on free, quality tertiary education and will also try to address internal issues raised by students.