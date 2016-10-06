Principal forces boy to tour school naked as punishment

Generic image

For this alleged transgression he was punished and humiliated.

A 10-year-old child is traumatised after the principal at his Dimbaza school in the Eastern Cape allegedly forced him to walk around the building naked as punishment."I was stripped naked and forced to walk from one classroom to another."I was crying. I felt embarrassed and hid my private parts with my hands," said the Masikhanyise Primary School pupil.The boy, from Pirie location, was speaking to the Dispatch this week about the incident, which took place at his school last month.Acting on the instructions of their school principal, a group of Grade 7 boys had grabbed the defenceless boy, stripped him naked and forced him to do a door-to-door parade at his school, starting from Grade R to Grade 7.The 30-minute ordeal happened a day after he allegedly dangled a fellow pupil over a bridge.