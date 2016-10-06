FeesMustFall mass meeting underway at Wits

Wits University

“Our parents who are here, we thank you so much because you are demonstrating to the world that this is not a goal for students but this is a national call. This is where we hold our government accountable.”

NATIONAL NEWS - A #FeesMustFall mass meeting is being held at Wits University this afternoon ahead of tomorrow’s general assembly.Some parents, students and staff are attending the meeting at Senate House.The gathering is aimed at finalising a plan of action and outlining their concerns.Earlier, students marched to the medical campus to mobilise support in their call for free tertiary education.This student representative says they plan to go into tomorrow’s assembly with one voice.