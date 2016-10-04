Holidaymakers rescued from monster waves at Ballito

Holiday makers and heroes: SRU rescue swimmers saved five people trapped by rising tides and 7 meter waves last night. (back) Jeannine Botha, Johan Pyper (middle) Zander Botha, Tanya Lotter, Talitha van Wyk, Brett Moran (front) Brendon Power, Quinton Power and Kyle Meyer.

Zander said as the light was fading he saw a women signalling them with a cellphone from a balcony at Santorini and – using his lighter – signaled her back, hoping that someone would be able to help them escape the rapidly deteriorating situation.

NATIONAL NEWS - A visit to the beach turned into a harrowing ordeal and rescue for five holiday makers last night when they were trapped by rising tides near the famous Hole in the Wall at Thompson’s Bay at Ballito.Tanya Lotter, Jeannine Botha, Johan Pyper, Talitha van Wyk and Zander Botha told The Courier that they arrived in Ballito yesterday and decided to visit Thompson’s Bay shortly after 1pm – unaware that later that day members of Specialised Rescue Unit (SRU) would be braving both the darkness and massive seven meter waves to save their lives.“The waves were quite big – but we didn’t think we had anything to worry about at the time,” said Pyper.As the afternoon progressed though, it became clear to the five that they were trapped by the rising tide.