Translate to: 

Holidaymakers rescued from monster waves at Ballito

Holidaymakers rescued from monster waves at Ballito
Holiday makers and heroes: SRU rescue swimmers saved five people trapped by rising tides and 7 meter waves last night. (back) Jeannine Botha, Johan Pyper (middle) Zander Botha, Tanya Lotter, Talitha van Wyk, Brett Moran (front) Brendon Power, Quinton Power and Kyle Meyer.
NATIONAL NEWS - A visit to the beach turned into a harrowing ordeal and rescue for five holiday makers last night when they were trapped by rising tides near the famous Hole in the Wall at Thompson’s Bay at Ballito.

Tanya Lotter, Jeannine Botha, Johan Pyper, Talitha van Wyk and Zander Botha told The Courier that they arrived in Ballito yesterday and decided to visit Thompson’s Bay shortly after 1pm – unaware that later that day members of Specialised Rescue Unit (SRU) would be braving both the darkness and massive seven meter waves to save their lives.

“The waves were quite big – but we didn’t think we had anything to worry about at the time,” said Pyper.
As the afternoon progressed though, it became clear to the five that they were trapped by the rising tide.

Zander said as the light was fading he saw a women signalling them with a cellphone from a balcony at Santorini and – using his lighter – signaled her back, hoping that someone would be able to help them escape the rapidly deteriorating situation.
 
13:44 (GMT+2), Thu, 06 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The quiet life of a terrier named Max is upended when his owner takes in...
Absolutely Fabulous
Absolutely Fabulous
After attracting both media and police attention for accidentally knocking...
Sy klink soos lente
Sy klink soos lente
What do you do when you meet the girl of your dreams and realise...
Deepwater Horizon
Deepwater Horizon
A story set on the offshore drilling rig Deepwater Horizon, which exploded...
Magnificent 7
Magnificent 7
Seven gun men in the old west gradually come together to help a poor...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
The legal drinking age could possibly be raised from 18 to 21. Do you think this will have any effect on underage drinking?
Yes
George Herald 10%
No
George Herald 90%
It doesn't affect me
George Herald 0%
Men
Women
Search
RealLife
I'm a 47 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 37 and 46.
Tiger1ant
I'm a 61 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 45 and 60.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up