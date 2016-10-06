SA woman among group 'kidnapped' by Israelis

Leigh-Ann Naidoo. Photo: YouTube

In a video posted on YouTube, Naidoo says if this video is published they have been intercepted and kidnapped by Israeli occupation forces.

Attorney Ziyaad Patel, who is representing the group, says they've made contact with the Department of International Relations and others to try secure their release.

NATIONAL NEWS - A South African woman has made a plea for help, saying she was kidnapped when the Israeli government intercepted a boat carrying pro-Palestinian female activists to Gaza.Leigh-Ann Naidoo, a volleyball champion and human rights activist, was on board with several women from all over the world to challenge the Israeli blockade on Gaza.