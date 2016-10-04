Rabid badger bites couple

The honey badger bit Gail on her ankle. She had to get five stitches.

Upon investigation, the couple found their dogs fighting an aggressive honey badger. They ran inside the house and called the dogs. It is believed they wanted to protect their dogs from the badger and called them to get them inside.

Once the dogs were inside, the security gate was closed, but despite all their efforts to prevent the badger from entering the house, the smart animal wiggled itself through the gate. Badgers are known for their intelligence and perseverance which explains the behaviour of the attacking animal.

NATIONAL NEWS - A honey badger attacked two people near the Cradle of Humankind on Sunday, 2 October leaving them with multiple puncture wounds and a rabies scare.Gail and Dave Coleman were enjoying a calm Sunday afternoon when they suddenly heard their dogs, three Dobermans, barking aggressively in their yard in Zwartkrans.