Wits to revise academic calendar & develop new exam timetable

Wits University.

Last night, the university agreed to suspend classes again, for the remainder of this week following talks with former student leaders, the SRC and the clergy.

Wits says its priority is to make sure the 2016 academic program is not compromised, and that classes resume on Monday - an agreement the university says was also reached with students.

NATIONAL NEWS - As Wits University management prepares to meet with mediators of the ‘Fees Must Fall’ protest, it says plans are underway to revise the academic calendar, and to develop a new examination timeline to accommodate students who have lost out on weeks of lectures.