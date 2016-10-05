Deadly storm targets Bahamas

Hurricane Matthew.

The damage was especially brutal in southern Haiti, where sustained winds of 125 mph continued to punish the impoverished island nation that saw trees topple to the ground and rain flood its streets Tuesday.

Mourad Wahba, the UN Secretary-General's Deputy Special Representative for Haiti, described Matthew as the "largest humanitarian event" since the earthquake.

At around 7 a.m. ET Tuesday, Matthew made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane near Les Anglais, Haiti, according to the National Hurricane Center. Witnesses reported streets had flooded in the capital of Port-au-Prince, while heavy rains pelted the town of Les Cayes, according to Mayor Jean Gabriel Fortuné.

Hurricane Matthew's fierce winds were bound for the Bahamas Wednesday morning as the storm that has killed at least seven people took its last lashes at Haiti and continued to pound Cuba.