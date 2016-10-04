WhatsApp message threatens death of white Wits students

Students at Wits University has been shut down for three weeks following a protest by students who are demanding free education.

“At least one white student must die whether male or female but that’s the only way they feel that they will get Habib to meet their demands,” the student is heard saying.

She further alleges that the students feel Wits Vice Chancellor, Professor Adam Habib, is arrogant in the way that he has been dealing with the protesting students.

NATIONAL NEWS - Wits University has confirmed that their security team is investigating a WhatsApp voice message which has gone viral threatening the lives of white Wits students.In the message, a female student claims that a group of students plan to kill a white student in order for their pleas to be heard by the university.