Madonsela to quiz Zuma in Gupta inquiry

Jacob Zuma.

“We will hear his version of events and he may have information for us that we will need to consider against our own findings,” the Public Protector Thuli Madonsela told Business Day in an interview published on Wednesday.

NATIONAL NEWS - South Africa’s Public Protector will question President Jacob Zuma this week over allegations he was influenced by the wealthy Gupta family in making government appointments, according to the newspaper Business Day.The Gupta family became household names in South Africa after Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas dropped a political bombshell earlier this year when he said they offered to secure him his boss’s job.Zuma says the Guptas are his friends but denies they have influenced political appointments.