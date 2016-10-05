Lily Mine: Families seek closure

Lily Mine.

Solomon Nyerende’s brother, Kennedy, says they are overwhelmed with sadness every day since he disappeared.

NATIONAL NEWS - As today marks exactly seven months since a shaft collapsed at the Lily Mine in Barberton, the families of three workers who are still trapped underground say they are still longing for closure.Solomon Nyerende, Pretty Nkambule and Yvonne Mnisi plunged were left trapped when the lamp-room container in which they were working fell into a 60 metre sinkhole at the gold mine in February.Last week, another attempt to retrieve their mortal remains by Mine Rescue Services, revealed the 600 millimetre rescue shaft and original ventilation shaft, had deteriorated, making it unsafe to enter.As months go by, the families of the victims have been left wondering whether they will ever be able to bury their loved ones.