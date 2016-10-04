Research shows women still underrepresented in politics

Generic image.

The commission’s head of research, Dr Thabo Rapoo, says women continue to be underrepresented.

NATIONAL NEWS - The Commission for Gender Equality has found that gender mainstreaming and equality has suffered in the wake of this year's municipal elections, with women still underrepresented in politics.The organisation has released a preliminary report on gender based observations for eight metropolitan municipalities.Nelson Mandela Bay, along with the cities of Tshwane and Cape Town, has seen a decline in female councillors and office bearers.The organisation says patriarchy in politics has also contributed to women being excluded from leadership roles.