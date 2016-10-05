Hlaudi Motsoeneng

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane said at a picket outside the SABC’s Auckland Park offices on Monday that he had written to board chairman Prof Mbulaheni Maghuve giving him 48 hours to fire Motsoeneng‚ or face fresh legal action.

NATIONAL NEWS - The South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) board faces a grilling by the Parliament’s communications oversight body over the “state of affairs with regard…its new group executive for corporate affairs”.Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s appointment to the position‚ following the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) dismissal of his challenge to a judgment which ruled that his appointment as chief operating officer was unlawful‚ has been slammed across the political spectrum.The chief decision-making body of the African National Congress (ANC)‚ which has in the past been seen as supportive of Motsoeneng‚ this week joined the chorus calling for his removal.The ruling party’s national executive committee resolved at its weekend meeting to “call on the board of the corporation to review the decision to appoint Motsoeneng”.