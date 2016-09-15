Gardener saves woman's life

The extraordinary gardener, Mpho Nkona's speedy reaction saved a resident's life.

“When her family arrived I could leave. I went back to the house to park Greeff’s car and check if the dog was fine.”

NATIONAL NEWS - A dependable gardener working in Centurion is Eldo Terrace’s hero, when he saved one of the residents’ life by rushing her to hospital.The 33-year-old Mpho Nkuna, who has been working there for almost 10 years, said he has a close relationship with the tenants and often helps them with certain chores.He said one of the residents, Marlene Greeff, had an operation the previous week and he would often text her to hear if she is well.“Later in the afternoon when I didn’t hear from her, I went to check if everything is fine.”Nkuna said when he got to the house, he found Marlene had broken her ankle and couldn’t move. “She couldn’t even get up to look for her cellphone.”He said he was unable to carry Greeff to her car but ran to one of the neighbours who he knew had a wheelchair.“We got into her car and I drove her to her doctor’s surgery. He referred her to the hospital.”At the hospital, Nkuna called Greeff’s daughters to inform them of what had happened.