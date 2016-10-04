Increasing minimum drinking age to curb alcohol abuse?

Generic image.

The minister is adamant drastic measures have to be implemented to curb increasing alcohol abuse rates which costs government R3.7 billion annually.

NATIONAL NEWS - Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies says a number of measures must be considered to deal with social ills linked to alcohol abuse.Among these is a proposal to raise the minimum legal drink drinking age from 18 to 21.Davies says he’s convinced that hiking the legal drinking age to 21 will slash mortality rates linked to alcohol abuse.Davies says there is evidence showing this has worked in other countries.“We’ve to take some much more drastic measures to combat alcohol abuse. This is indeed a very serious national problem.”