"4% of children who disappeared found dead"

It's even higher in missing children cases, with a 78 percent success rate.

NATIONAL NEWS - Missing Children South Africa says since last December more than 400 people, including over 140 children, have gone missing.The organisation says these figures only represent cases it has dealt with and not those reported to the police service.From the beginning of December to the end of August 2016, 441 people were reported missing to Missing Children SA nationally.About 235 of them were found, this shows a general success rate of 53 percent.