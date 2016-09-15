Man killed in front of family

Johann Heuis and his wife. Photo: Facebook

NATIONAL NEWS - A man was killed in front of his family by two men who allegedly stormed his house early Saturday morningPolice spokesman Johan van Dyk said Johann Heunis was gunned down in full view of his family after the two men fired three shots at him.Heunis was murdered on a small holding in Leeuwfontein, Kameeldrift.“They entered the house at around 01:45 on Saturday and demanded money. Heunis told them there was no money but they could take everything that they wanted. Instead they fired three shots and killed him,” said Van Dyk.The man’s children were in the house when the robbery happened.The police said 9mm pistol cartridges were found on the scene.