Drug dealer appointed as SA ambassador to Singapore

SA's High Commissioner to Singapore, Francis Ngubeni, reportedly got her security clearance after she moved to Singapore. A media report has revealed her past with drug smuggling.

Francis Ngubeni, South Africa’s High Commissioner to Singapore, has previously been convicted for drug trafficking, the Sunday Times has revealed.

According to the paper, Ngubeni claimed she didn't have a criminal record during the vetting process by the State Security Agency.

Ngubeni had spent two years - between 1999 and 2001 - in a New York City prison for smuggling cocaine into the United States, the newspaper claimed.It’s understood she did not disclose her conviction when she was nominated for the post in 2013.