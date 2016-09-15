Focus on the positive this Rosh Hashanah

The beautiful sandstone Shul in Baron van Reede Street, Oudtshoorn. Photos: Hannes Visser.

NATIONAL NEWS - Two essential parts of preparing for Rosh Hashanah, our clean slate for the year, is asking forgiveness from anyone we wronged and making a list of the ways we fell short since the last time we heard the shofar.

Ideally that hard work of going to friends, family and anyone else deserving of our forgiveness happens in the weeks leading up to Rosh Hashanah. By the time Yom Kippur rolls around 10 days later, we should be ready to confess our mistakes as a community, having already considered our personal paths to "teshuvah", repentance and how we will do better this year.

I find the exercise of writing down all my regrets before Rosh Hashanah rather easy. If. like me, you're the kind of person with a high capacity for guilt, you probably find that task easy, too, since we already felt badly about it during the year.

I regret contributing to any gossip. I regret listening to any gossip. I regret not helping individuals or organisations more. I regret not calling more. I regret not answering the phone. I regret resorting to texts and e-mails. I regret the rudeness of looking at my phone in the middle of a conversation. I regret all the times I rolled my eyes. I regret any time I spoke more than I listened, both in person and online.

Surprisingly, the more challenging task for all of us is remembering the times we could have made the wrong choice, but didn't. In Rabbi Joseph Telushkin's book A Code of Jewish Ethics Volume 1: You Shall By Holy, he suggests that in addition to focusing on our transgressions before Rosh Hashanah, we also make a list of the good we did this year.

He provides a sample prayer modelled after the Al Chet ("For the sin I committed...) recited on Yom Kippur. Instead of "For the sin I committed..." he starts each line with "For the mitzvah I performed..."

He ends the prayer with these encouraging words: "All these things, G-d, please remember and inspire us to do more acts like these in the year ahead."

I find the "For the mitzvah I performed" exercise difficult because it feels like a brag sheet and encouraging our kids to similarly "brag" can be confusing for them. But the power of focusing on both the mistakes and the positive actions we performed this year is about as powerful of a Rosh Hashanah preparation that you can get.

By considering all the good I did in a year, I am reminded of my capacity to make the right choices, and it provides hope that I can do even more good in the year ahead. Perhaps one day the "mitzvah list" will look longer than the regret list, but I don't believe G-d expects perfection.

Think about the wisdom of the fact that the one major mitzvah (commandment, not good deed) for Rosh Hashanah is to hear the shofar. The shofar is our spiritual wake-up call. It would not be required every year if we were expected to have lived flawlessly.

I challenge everyone to make a list of all the good you did this year, even if it's something you only did one time and fell short every other time the situation presented itself.

That is the point of this prayer. to remind us that if we were able to avoid, for example, contributing to gossip during one conversation, then we have the capacity to make that same good choice again, I'll give you a few example ideas.

Remember, even if I only made the right choice once, it counts.

For the mitzvah I performed by happily donating money to a friend's race

For the mitzvah I performed by consciously focusing on someone's positive traits even when I was angry, or at least not exaggerating the incident that made me mad

For the mitzvah I performed for not passing on information that was not mine to share.

For the mitzvah I performed by admitting to my spouse or my children that I was wrong.

For the mitzvah I performed by not to "reply all", thereby avoiding wasting everyone's time.

