R2K Campaign calls on advertisers to boycott SABC

Right2Know logo. Image: en.wikipedia.org

NATIONAL NEWS - Members of the Right2Know Campaign gathered outside FNB bank’s city branch in the Johannesburg CBD today, demanding that the bank stops advertising on SABC stations.

The group has reacted to yesterday's controversial announcement, in which the corporation appointed Hlaudi Motsoeneng as its group executive of corporate affairs.



Earlier this month, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) denied Motsoeneng leave to appeal against the High Court ruling that found his permanent appointment as chief operating officer was illegal.



Just under 100 people, wearing red and black Right2Know campaign T-shirts, say they want FNB and other big advertisers to stop taking their business to the SABC.

They are holding placards reading “Go to hell Hlaudi,” “SABC must fall” and “Muthambi must fall”.



The campaign's Micah Reddy says the crisis at the public broadcaster needs to be addressed.



As group executive of corporate affairs, Motsoeneng will oversee all provincial offices of the SABC.



The demonstrators are expected to march to SABMiller.