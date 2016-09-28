Parly committee to meet SABC over Motsoeneng

Hlaudi Motsoeneng. Image: twitter.com

Maxegwana says the committee will meet with the SABC next week to discuss the Supreme Court of Appeals' judgement.

NATIONAL NEWS - Chairperson of the portfolio committee on communications Humphrey Maxegwana says the committee will meet with the SABC board next week to discuss Hlaudi Motsoeneng.Yesterday the SABC announced that former COO has been re-appointed to the position of Group Executive for Corporate Affairs after a court ruled that his appointment as chief operating officer was illegal.Motsoeneg indicated yesterday he will re-apply for his old job.On Monday, the ANC called on the committee to summon the SABC to comprehensively account on the state of the corporation.