AB to undergo surgery

AB de Villiers.

NATIONAL NEWS - South African ODI captain, AB de Villiers, will undergo surgery to repair a troublesome left elbow impingement injury after failing to respond to rehab and treatment.De Villiers failed a fitness test on Tuesday morning, and will miss the upcoming home and away series' against Australia due to the surgery.Proteas team manager, Dr Mohammed Moosajee says surgery is the only solution to AB's injury.He says their target is to hopefully have him back for the Sri Lankan home series over the Christmas period.Cricket South Africa says Rilee Rossouw will remain with the squad for the five-match Momentum ODI series against Australia starting at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.