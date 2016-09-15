Possible thunderstorm expected for Johannesburg

Generic image.

What To Do Before, During And After A Thunderstorm

Remember the 30/30 Lightning Safety Rule: Look for lightning and go indoors if you cannot count to 30 before hearing thunder; stay indoors for 30 minutes after hearing the last thunder-clap

Close all windows and secure outside doors

Unplug electronic equipment

Avoid contact with electrical equipment or cords, including devices plugged in for recharging (consider unplugging valuable electronics in case of power surge)

Water conducts electricity, so avoid water

Stay away from windows and doors and stay off balconies

Do not lie on concrete floors or lean against concrete walls



Never drive through a flooded roadway

Avoid storm-damaged areas

Stay away from downed power lines and report them immediately

NATIONAL NEWS - Region C Disaster Management has issued a warning regarding a possible thunderstorm with hail and severe winds in Johannesburg and surrounding areas today.The storm is expected between 12pm midday and 11pm tonight.

Source: Caxton publication, Northcliff Melville Times.

