Generic image.

According to police‚ the teenager who was allegedly raped could not recall what had happened to her that night but a medical exam revealed that she had been sexually assaulted.

NATIONAL NEWS - Beacon Bay police are investigating a case of rape after a teenage girl was allegedly sexually assaulted at a chaotic party organised by Grade 10 pupils of a well-known East London school.The party - held at a bed and breakfast on Flamingo Crescent‚ Beacon Bay — attracted 400 people‚ most of them teenagers.The B&B manager‚ whose name is known to the Daily Dispatch‚ said he had to use a hosepipe to disperse the crowd as some of them tried to climb over the wall in an attempt to get onto the property.During the interview at the fancy four-star establishment on Monday‚ the lanky 21-year-old manager confirmed that the event did take place but could not establish who made the bookings. The manager also denied reports that the guesthouse made booking arrangements with high school pupils.He also said he was not aware of any rape incident but was willing to help the police in their investigation.