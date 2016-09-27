Fees2017 protests hurt SANBS blood collection drive

The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) says #FeesMustFall protests have had a negative impact on its blood collection drive.

The organisation says it hasn’t been able to conduct its regular campus collection drive, which has affected its blood supplies.

