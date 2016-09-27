Table Mountain cableway workers to go on strike

Operations at the Table Mountain Cableway could be affected by a strike.

Saccawu regional secretary Crosby Booi: "We rejected the offer made by the company. We then referred the matter to CCMA in an attempt to resolve the strike but unfortunately we failed to reach an agreement at the CCMA and a ticket was issued by the commissioner which gives us the right to embark on a strike."

NATIONAL NEWS - Operations at the Table Mountain Cableway could be affected by a strike.Some cableway employees are expected to stay away from work tomorrow.Trade union Saccawu says workers are demanding a 15% wage increase while management is offering 9%.