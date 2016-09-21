Cops fire tear gas, rubber bullets to disperse protesting university students

Police have fired tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse university students protesting in Braamfontein, downtown Johannesburg.

Protesters retaliated by pelting stones at officers.

Despite warnings from heavily armed police, protesting Wits University students earlier left campus and to march on the streets of Braamfontein, disrupting traffic.

They later marched back to the institution after police warned them of serious repercussions if they continued to block the streets of Braamfontein.

They were marching to mobilize UJ and Rosebank college students to join the demonstration.





Protests broke out on Monday at several South African universities, triggered by government's recommendation that 2017 tuition fee increases be capped at eight percent.

