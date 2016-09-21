NPA ordered to hand over documents in Panayiotou case

Jayde Panyiotou.

The defence last week brought an application, arguing it needs these documents to prepare for the trial, which is scheduled to start on 11 October.

NATIONAL NEWS - The Port Elizabeth High Court has ordered alleged wife killer Christopher Panayiotou's lawyers be given certain documents by the prosecution.The Port Elizabeth businessman, along with two others, will go on trial in October for Jayde’s murder in April last year.The alleged triggerman died earlier this month after taking ill while awaiting trial.The high court ordered the National Prosecuting Authority to provide Panayiotou's lawyers with information, including a cellphone expert's statement and investigation diary.