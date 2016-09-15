Thursday 29 September is World Heart Day

Generic image.

NATIONAL NEWS - Heart disease accounts for almost a fifth (18%) of deaths in SA. Heart and blood-vessel disease, includes numerous problems, many of which are related to a process called atherosclerosis.

Atherosclerosis is a condition that develops when plaque (made up of fat, cholesterol, calcium, and other substances found in the blood) builds up in the walls of the arteries. This buildup narrows the arteries, making it harder for blood to flow through. If a blood clot forms, it can stop the blood flow. This can cause a heart attack or stroke.

Quit smoking. Smoking damages the lining of your arteries, leading to a buildup of fatty tissue which narrows the artery.

Manage and control your blood sugar. Diabetes is a risk factor for heart disease and stroke.

Get your blood pressure under control.

Lower your cholesterol.

Know your family history.

Stay active, lose weight and eat healthier. Exercise is great to get that heart pumping. Simple walks around the garden after dinner for 20 minutes a day, a morning jog, taking out the garbage, getting your jig on with your favourite song, and using the stairs all contribute to a stronger, more productive heart.

Being overweight is a common factor many people face, especially with heart disease.

(Extract from an article by Weigh-Less)

