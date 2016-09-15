Dog stabbed during break-in

ER24 paramedics and vets work on stablising the dog.

She added, “Paramedics hope efforts by everyone on scene including the veterinarians contribute to the dog’s recovery.”

NATIONAL NEWS - A female-cross German Shepherd dog was stabbed during a break-in at a house in Madeliefie Street.The incident occurred around 1pm on 20 September.Honeydew Police and other security companies rushed to the house where the break-in occurred.Nick Frost from Londoloza Protection Group was contacted in connection with the dog that had been stabbed. “When I got to the scene the police were already there. I wrapped the dog in a blanket and then contacted ambulance services to assist with the dog that had been stabbed.”According to ER24 spokesperson Chitra Harduth, “Upon arrival at the scene, paramedics took over treatment and rushed the dog in an ambulance to a veterinarian in Randpark Ridge.”